Sport

New Breakaway Competition Proposed By A22

Dec 21, 2023 19:25 By brendan
New Breakaway Competition Proposed By A22
The company behind the European Super League project has launched a new proposal for men's and women's midweek European competitions.

 

A22 Sports has revealed the details after - what it calls - a "landmark ruling" in which judges said UEFA and FIFA were unlawful to block breakaway competitions.

The proposal aims for 64 men's and 32 women's team to play in a league system across Europe throughout the football season, while remaining with their domestic leagues.

 

A22 says matches will be free to view on a streaming platform.

 

UEFA says it "remains resolute" in its commitment to "uphold the European football pyramid" after being found to act against competition law by the European Court of Justice.

The Premier League says it "continues to reject" any thought of breakaway competitions.

