National GAA news

Wexford are set to appoint Darragh Egan as their new senior hurling manager.

The former Tipperary player had been part of Liam Sheedy's Premier County backroom team as a coach in recent seasons.

Wexford chairman Michael Martin says Egan is a 'sharp, enthusiastic and energetic leader'.

Dublin manager Mick Bohan has made three changes for Sunday's T-G-4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football final against Meath.

Carla Rowe, Niamh Collins and eight-time All-Star Sinéad Goldrick all come into the side for the defending champions.

Aoife Kane, Siobhán McGrath and Caoimhe O’Connor drop to the bench.

Meath are unchanged from their semi-final victory against Cork.

Former Cavan footballer Nicholas Walsh has been appointed the new high-performance manager at A-F-L club St Kilda.

Walsh was previously a strength and conditioning coach with Greater Western Sydney.

St Kilda currently have Kilkenny's Darragh Joyce on their books.