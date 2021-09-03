Advertisement
Sport

National GAA news

Sep 3, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrysport
National GAA news National GAA news
Share this article

Wexford are set to appoint Darragh Egan as their new senior hurling manager.

The former Tipperary player had been part of Liam Sheedy's Premier County backroom team as a coach in recent seasons.

Wexford chairman Michael Martin says Egan is a 'sharp, enthusiastic and energetic leader'.

Advertisement

===

Dublin manager Mick Bohan has made three changes for Sunday's T-G-4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football final against Meath.

Carla Rowe, Niamh Collins and eight-time All-Star Sinéad Goldrick all come into the side for the defending champions.

Advertisement

Aoife Kane, Siobhán McGrath and Caoimhe O’Connor drop to the bench.

Meath are unchanged from their semi-final victory against Cork.

===

Advertisement

Former Cavan footballer Nicholas Walsh has been appointed the new high-performance manager at A-F-L club St Kilda.

Walsh was previously a strength and conditioning coach with Greater Western Sydney.

St Kilda currently have Kilkenny's Darragh Joyce on their books.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus