National Camogie League glory for Kerry

Apr 16, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrysport
REPRO FREE***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY Very Camogie League Division 2A Final, Croke Park, Dublin 16/4/2023 Kerry vs Meath The Kerry team photo Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Kerry are National Camogie League champions.

They won the Div 2A final in Croke Park against Meath, and with it promotion.

Kerry, who trailed by 7 points to 6 at half-time, were victorious on a 14 points to 13 scoreline.

