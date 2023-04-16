National Camogie League glory for Kerry

Kerry are National Camogie League champions.
They won the Div 2A final in Croke Park against Meath, and with it promotion.
Kerry, who trailed by 7 points to 6 at half-time, were victorious on a 14 points to 13 scoreline.
