Murray out but Djokovic through

Andy Murray's courageous run at the Australian Open is over, after losing in four sets to Roberto Bautista Agut.

The three-time Grand Slam champion went into the match having been on court for 10 hours for his two wins at the tournament, and having finished at gone 4am on Thursday.

There are no British players left in the singles, as Dan Evans lost to Andrey Rublev.

Novak Djokovic battled through injury to beat Grigor Dimitrov.

Olympic champion Belinda Bencic was among the other winners.