Murray hints he could've played his last ever match at Australian Open

Jan 15, 2024 12:25 By radiokerrysport
Murray hints he could've played his last ever match at Australian Open
Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has hinted he could've played his last ever match at the Australian Open.

A straight sets defeat to Tomas Martin Etcheverry saw him knocked out in the first round in Melbourne for only the second time in his career.

The 36 year-old - who's reached the final five times - admits it's a "definite possibility" he won't be back.

Elsewhere in the men's singles, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev both advanced to the second round.

Caroline Garcia has beaten two-time women's singles champions Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open.

The Frenchwoman won the second set on a tie-break - 6-4 7-6 (7-2).

American teenager Coco Gauff dropped just three games against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova as she made it into the second round.

Wimbeldon champion Marketa Vondrousova is out though, suffering a shock exit to Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.

