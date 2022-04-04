Advertisement
Sport

Munster's Ryan to leave for Wasps

Apr 4, 2022 18:04 By radiokerrysport
Munster's Ryan to leave for Wasps Munster's Ryan to leave for Wasps
Share this article

John Ryan is to leave Munster for English Premiership side Wasps at the end of this season.

The Cork born tighthead prop, who has strong links to Kerry with connections from Ballyheigue and Kilmoyley, has amassed 190 appearances for the province, as well as 24 Ireland caps.

Ryan’s impending departure continues an exodus from Munster, with Damien de Allende, Chris Cloete and head coach Johann van Graan all leaving too.

Advertisement

There’s plenty of good news for Leinster ahead of their Heineken Champions Cup tie with Connacht.

Andrew Porter and Ronan Kelleher will step up their training programmes this week following respective ankle and shoulder injuries.

Jordan Larmour is also in the mix having missed the Six Nations with a hip problem.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus