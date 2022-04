Munster delayed Leinster securing top spot in the United Rugby Championship by 24-hours last night.

Mike Haley and Craig Casey both scored a pair of tries in a 41-21 bonus point win over Cardiff at Musgrave Park.

However, Leinster will seal top seeding for the playoffs with a bonus point win away to the Stormers this evening.

Elsewhere, Caoilin Blade wins his 150th Connacht cap in their game with the Cell C Sharks in Durban.

And Ulster are away to Edinburgh tonight.