Munster team named for season opener

The Munster team has been named by Head Coach Johann van Graan ahead of Saturday’s season-opener against Cell C Sharks at Thomond Park (7.35pm).

Eight of Munster’s Ireland internationals who featured in the Vodafone Summer Series start the game as Peter O’Mahony captains the side.

The province’s record try-scorer Simon Zebo starts on the wing after returning home to Munster over the summer.

Rugby World Cup winner RG Snyman is set to make his Thomond Park debut off the bench on his second appearance for the province having missed last season through injury.

Mike Haley is named at full-back with Zebo and Andrew Conway on either flank.

Craig Casey and Joey Carbery start together in the half-backs as Rory Scannell and Dan Goggin form the centre partnership.

Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley in the engine room.

O’Mahony, Jack O’Donoghue and last season’s Player of the Year Gavin Coombes complete the starting XV.

Along with fellow replacement Snyman, new addition Rowan Osborne is also set to play his first game for Munster at Thomond Park on his competitive debut for the province.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Keynan Knox, RG Snyman, Thomas Ahern, Rowan Osborne, Ben Healy, Chris Cloete.

Tickets are only available online at Ticketmaster.ie

Tickets will be available to purchase online right up to kick-off but will not be available to purchase at the Stadium on matchday.