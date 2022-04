Munster are suffering an injury crisis ahead of Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup last 16 first leg away to Exeter.

Tadhg Beirne, Dave Kilcoyne and Gavin Coombes have joined Andrew Conway in the treatment room.

Beirne needs to see a specialist about a thigh injury, while Kilcoyne is rehabbing a neck injury.

Coombes misses the Sandy Park trip with an ankle problem.