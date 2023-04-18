Munster sign Sean O'Brien

Munster have confirmed the signing of centre Sean O’Brien on a two-year deal ahead of the 2023/24 season.

From Westmeath, the centre has been playing with the Premiership’s Exeter Chiefs for the past two seasons and most recently started in the club’s Champions Cup round of 16 and quarter-final games.

The 24-year-old has previously played for Connacht and lined out for the Ireland U20s in 2018 with current Munster players Diarmuid Barron, Jack Daly and Jack O’Sullivan.

On the injury front, RG Snyman will follow the return to play protocols this week and is unavailable for Saturday’s game against Sharks.

Diarmuid Barron (neck) has settled well and will return to full team training.

Dave Kilcoyne will increase his training load and his availability will be determined later in the week.

Back at the HPC, John Hodnett has recovered from his calf strain and returned to training.

Continuing to rehab: Paddy Patterson (knee), Niall Scannell (shoulder), Roman Salanoa (neck), Liam Coombes (thigh), Tadhg Beirne (ankle), Liam O’Connor (neck), Chris Moore (neck), Eoin O’Connor (shoulder), Paddy Kelly (head), Jack Daly (knee), Andrew Conway (knee).