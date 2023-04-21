Munster side named for vital URC clash

The Munster side has been named for tomorrow's vital URC clash away to the Sharks.

Keith Earls is included among the replacements and is in line to become the 14th player to reach the 200-cap landmark for the province.

There is one change to the side that beat Stormers last week as Fineen Wycherley replaces RG Snyman.

Greencore Munster Rugby Academy lock Edwin Edogbo comes into the squad in the replacements and is in line for his first appearance since November after recently returning from injury.

The backline is unchanged with Mike Haley at full-back as in-form wingers Calvin Nash and Shane Daly keep their places on either flank.

Malakai Fekitoa and Antoine Frisch start in the centres with a half-back pairing of Conor Murray and Jack Crowley.

Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron and Stephen Archer pack down in the front row with Archer starting on his 260th Munster appearance.

Jean Kleyn makes his 16th consecutive start in the second row alongside Wycherley.

Captain Peter O’Mahony, Alex Kendellen and Gavin Coombes complete the side.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Malakai Fekitoa, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Peter O’Mahony (C), Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Josh Wycherley, Keynan Knox, Edwin Edogbo, Jack O’Donoghue, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Keith Earls.

Connacht have been dealt a double blow ahead of their URC clash with Glasgow on Saturday.

Ireland stars Mack Hansen and Bundee Aki have been ruled out of the clash due to illness.

Byron Ralston and Cathal Forde come into the starting 15 for the meeting at Scotstoun

The province know a win tomorrow would all but guarantee them a spot in the Champions Cup next season.

Leo Cullen has made 5 changes to the Leinster team for their final URC regular season meeting against the Bulls.

Ed Byrne comes back in to captain the side at loosehead and is joined in the front row by Tadgh McElroy and Thomas Clarkson.

James Culhane makes his first start in the back row while Alex Soroka replaces Jason Jenkins in the second row.