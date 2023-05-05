Advertisement
Munster Secondary Schools competition on today

May 5, 2023 09:05 By radiokerrysport
Munster Secondary Schools competition on today
The Munster Secondary Schools competition is on today in Clonmel.

It starts at 10 o’clock but St Brendans Killarney and St Michaels Listowel are not playing until the afternoon session at 1.

