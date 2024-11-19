Munster PPS results

TUS Corn Sheain Ui Mhaolomhnaigh (19 D F)
Round 2 - 19-11-2024 (Tue)
Colaiste Dun Iascaigh 2-7 V St Declans Kilmacthomas 1-9
TUS Corn Liam O Cinneide (19 E H)
Round 2 - 19-11-2024 (Tue)
St. colmans Community College Midleton 0-12 V Coláiste An Chroí Naofa 3-16
TUS Corn Liam Ui hUiginn (17 B F)
Semi-Final - 19-11-2024 (Tue)
Clonmel High School 4-6 V Presentation Secondary School Miltown 1-10
TUS Corn an Darra Ui Dhonabhain (17 C H)
Quarter Final - 19-11-2024 (Tue)
Coláiste Iosaef, Kilmallock 0-13 V Hazelwood College Dromcollogher 4-11
TUS Corn Coilm O Ciardubhain 17 E F
Quarter Final - 19-11-2024 (Tue)
Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh 1-15 V St Josephs Ballybunion 3-10