Advertisement
Sport

Munster PPS results

Nov 19, 2024 18:02 By radiokerrysport
Munster PPS results
Share this article

TUS Corn Sheain Ui Mhaolomhnaigh (19 D F)
Round 2 - 19-11-2024 (Tue)
Colaiste Dun Iascaigh 2-7 V St Declans Kilmacthomas 1-9

TUS Corn Liam O Cinneide (19 E H)
Round 2 - 19-11-2024 (Tue)
St. colmans Community College Midleton 0-12 V Coláiste An Chroí Naofa 3-16

TUS Corn Liam Ui hUiginn (17 B F)
Semi-Final - 19-11-2024 (Tue)
Clonmel High School 4-6 V Presentation Secondary School Miltown 1-10

Advertisement

TUS Corn an Darra Ui Dhonabhain (17 C H)
Quarter Final - 19-11-2024 (Tue)
Coláiste Iosaef, Kilmallock 0-13 V Hazelwood College Dromcollogher 4-11

TUS Corn Coilm O Ciardubhain 17 E F
Quarter Final - 19-11-2024 (Tue)
Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh 1-15 V St Josephs Ballybunion 3-10

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Lampard in advanced talks with Coventry
Advertisement
New sponsor for Cricket Ireland
Ireland 19s through to elite phase of qualifying
Advertisement

Recommended

Further remand for man accused of Killarney drugs charges
Council says crews will be treating Kerry roads in line with Winter Service Plan during cold snap
Lampard in advanced talks with Coventry
Met Éireann warns Kerry motorists of treacherous road conditions later
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus