Munster play in Italy today

Munster and Ulster are both in URC action this afternoon.

Graham Rowntree's side are in Italy to take on Benneton at 2pm.

Meanwhile Ulster play host to the Bulls from 5pm.

Leinster have their first win of the new United Rugby Championship season.

The Blues got past the Sharks 34-13 at the RDS with Tommy O'Brien scoring the bonus point try.

Max Deegan also scored on his 100th cap for the province.

Connacht made it two wins from two in the league thanks to a 34-26 win over the Glasgow Warriors.