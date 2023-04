Connacht and Munster are both looking to secure Champions Cup rugby for next season.

Connacht will know exactly what they need, although a win is a must, by the time they kick-off away to Glasgow.

Munster also need a win over the Cell C Sharks in Durban, but a losing bonus point could be enough.

Advertisement

Leinster are guaranteed top spot regardless of their result away to the Vodacom Bulls.