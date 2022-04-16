Advertisement
Sport

Munster looking to reach quarter-finals of Champions Cup

Apr 16, 2022 09:04 By radiokerrysport
Munster will look to reach the quarter-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup this afternoon.

They welcome Exeter to Thomond Park for the second-leg of their last-16 tie.

Going into this, the visitors hold a 13-8 advantage following the a tense first leg at Sandy Park.

Action in Limerick gets underway at 3-o'clock.

Ulster meanwhile entertain Toulouse from 8-o'clock and the hosts lead 26-20 on aggregate.

Last night Leinster made light work of Connacht as they booked their place in the last eight.

They beat Andy Friend's side 56-20 in Dublin, meaning they progress 82-41.

James Lowe scored four tries for Leo Cullen's side at the Aviva Stadium.

