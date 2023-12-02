Munster defeat Glasgow

Munster warmed up for their Champions Cup adventures with an impressive performance last night.
They ran in six tries in a 40-points to 29 victory over URC leaders Glasgow Warriors at Musgrave Park.
Tom Ahern crossed the whitewash on two occasions.
The visitors left with a bonus point after running in four tries themselves.
Mack Hansen is restored to the Connacht starting fifteen for tonight’s interpro at the Sportsground.
Visitors Leinster know a win will vault them above Glasgow to the top of the table.
Kick-off is at 7.35.
Earlier in the evening, Steven Kitshoff makes his first start for Ulster as Edinburgh visit Kingspan Stadium.