Munster defeat Glasgow

Munster warmed up for their Champions Cup adventures with an impressive performance last night.

They ran in six tries in a 40-points to 29 victory over URC leaders Glasgow Warriors at Musgrave Park.

Tom Ahern crossed the whitewash on two occasions.

The visitors left with a bonus point after running in four tries themselves.

Mack Hansen is restored to the Connacht starting fifteen for tonight’s interpro at the Sportsground.

Visitors Leinster know a win will vault them above Glasgow to the top of the table.

Kick-off is at 7.35.

Earlier in the evening, Steven Kitshoff makes his first start for Ulster as Edinburgh visit Kingspan Stadium.