Three Irish provinces are in United Rugby Championship action today.

Leinster play the Lions in South Africa from 3pm, with Munster away to the Stormers from 5.15pm.

Connacht play their final home game of the season against Cardiff from 25-to-eight in Galway.

Last night, Tom Stewart scored a hat-trick of tries for Ulster in their win 40 points to 19 win over the Dragons.