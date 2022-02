MTU Kerry are into the semi-finals of the Sigerson Cup.

They’ve beaten NUI Maynooth in the 1/4 Final by 4-15 to 7 points.

An early Jack Savage goal put them into a 1-1 to 1 point lead.

In the second quarter Tomas O’Se netted to extend the lead to 2-3 to a single point.

At half-time MTU Kerry were ahead by 2-7 to 2 points.

They gradually added to their advantage and two Tony Brosnan goals in as many minutes helped them run out victors by a 20 point margin.