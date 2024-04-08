Advertisement
Sport

Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Apr 8, 2024 07:42 By radiokerrysport
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Minor Football League Division 1 Semi Finals and Final
Mon, 08 Apr, Venue: Connolly Park ( Austin Stacks), (Semi-Final), Austin Stacks V Kenmare Shamrocks 18:30, Ref: Evan Horan
Mon, 08 Apr, Venue: Dr Crokes GAA Grounds, (Semi-Final), Dr. Crokes V Killarney Legion 18:30, Ref: Mike Morrissey

Minor Football League Division 2 Semi Finals and Final
Mon, 08 Apr, Venue: J P O Sullivan Park (Laune Rangers), (Semi-Final), Laune Rangers V Spa Killarney 18:30, Ref: John Purcell
Mon, 08 Apr, Venue: Bishop Moynihan/Tim Linehan Park (Rathmore), (Semi-Final), Rathmore V Ballymacelligott 18:30, Ref: Thomas Harold

Minor Football League Division 3 Semi Finals and Final
Mon, 08 Apr, Venue: Glenflesk, (Semi-Final), Glenflesk V Ballyduff 18:30, Ref: Donal Casey
Mon, 08 Apr, Venue: Templenoe, (Semi-Final), Na Fianna V Churchill 19:00, Ref: Sean O Shea

Minor Football League Division 4 Semi Finals and Final
Mon, 08 Apr, Venue: Cordal, (Semi Final), Cordal V Milltown/Castlemaine 18:30, Ref: Roland Rogers
Mon, 08 Apr, Venue: Killeen (Na Gaeil), (Semi-Final), Na Gaeil V Firies 18:30, Ref: Jim O Connor

Minor Football League Division 5 Semi Finals and Final
Mon, 08 Apr, Venue: Ballylongford, (Semi Final), Tarbert/Ballylongford V Finuge 18:30, Ref: Darragh O Shea
Tue, 09 Apr, Venue: Ardfert, (Semi Final), Ardfert Football Club V Annascaul/Lispole 18:30, Ref: George O Donnell

Minor Football League Division 6 Semi Finals and Final
Mon, 08 Apr, Venue: Duagh, (Semi Final), Duagh V Beale 18:30, Ref: John Ross
Mon, 08 Apr, Venue: Moyvane, (Semi Final), Moyvane V Knocknagoshel/Brosna 18:30, Ref: Gerard O Carroll

Minor Football League Division 7 Semi Finals and Final
Mon, 08 Apr, Venue: Cromane, (Final), Dromid/Waterville V Castlegregory GAA Club 18:30, Ref: Brendan Twiss

Minor Football League Division 2 Shield Semi Finals and Final
Mon, 08 Apr, Venue: Gallaras (An Ghaeltacht), (Semi-Final), An Ghaeltacht V Keel/Listry 18:30, Ref: Seamus Griffin
Mon, 08 Apr, Venue: John Mitchels , (Semi-Final), John Mitchels V Listowel Emmets 18:30, Ref: Seamus Mulvihill

Minor Football League Division 4 Shield Semi Finals and Final
Mon, 08 Apr, Venue: Kilcummin GAA, (Semi-Final), Kilcummin V St Senan's 18:30, Ref: Billy Lacey
Mon, 08 Apr, Venue: Strand Road (Kerins O Rahillys), (Semi-Final), Kerins O'Rahillys/St Pats V St Mls/F'more/Skellig/Valentia 19:00, Ref: Maurice O Sullivan

Minor Football League Division 6 Shield Semi Finals and Final
Mon, 08 Apr, Venue: Currow, (Semi-Final), Currow V Renard - St. Mary's 18:30, Ref: Maurice Murphy
Mon, 08 Apr, Venue: Fossa, (Semi-Final), Fossa V Beaufort 18:30, Ref: Brian Fleming

North Kerry Ladies football

Under 12 Billy Kissane Meats Go games

Group 1

Annascaul v Castlegregory @ 6-00

Under 16 Clanmaurice Medical Practice

Division 1

Corca Dhuibhne v Churchill @ 6-30 in Lispole

Division 3

Annascaul/Castlegregory v Ballyduff @ 7-00

Division 4

Finuge/St Senans v Ballymac @ 7-00

Knock/Brosna v Beale @ 7-00

