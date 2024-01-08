Advertisement
Sport

Monaghan footballer signs for Adelaide

Jan 8, 2024 12:59 By radiokerrysport
Monaghan footballer Karl Gallagher has signed for the Adelaide Crows.

He joins the AFL club as a Category B rookie on a two-year deal.

Cork's Mark Keane is also on the roster at the Crows.

