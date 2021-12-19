Mixed Results For Kerry Team's In National Basketball Action

In the InsureMyVan.ie Men's Superleague, Garvey's Tralee Warriors returned to winning ways last night with a 77-62 home victory over UCD Marian.

Team 360 Financial Killorglin lost on the road going down 71-59 away to Griffith College Templeogue.

In the Men's Division One, Scotts Lakers St Paul's Killarney enjoyed a 102-81 win over Limerick Celtics but their neighbours Cougars lost 81-47 away to UCC Demons.

In the MissQuote.ie Women's Superleague, Team Garvey's St Mary's lost at home 71-89 against The Address UCC Glanmire.