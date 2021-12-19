Advertisement
Sport

Mixed Results For Kerry Team's In National Basketball Action

Dec 19, 2021 12:12 By radiokerrysport
Mixed Results For Kerry Team's In National Basketball Action Mixed Results For Kerry Team's In National Basketball Action
Share this article

In the InsureMyVan.ie Men's Superleague, Garvey's Tralee Warriors returned to winning ways last night with a 77-62 home victory over UCD Marian.

Team 360 Financial Killorglin lost on the road going down 71-59 away to Griffith College Templeogue.

In the Men's Division One, Scotts Lakers St Paul's Killarney enjoyed a 102-81 win over Limerick Celtics but their neighbours Cougars lost 81-47 away to UCC Demons.

Advertisement

In the MissQuote.ie Women's Superleague, Team Garvey's St Mary's lost at home 71-89 against The Address UCC Glanmire.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus