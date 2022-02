Team Garvey’s St.Mary’s Castleisland have lost 98-71 to Killester in the Missquote.ie Women’s Super League.

Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney won in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Division 1, 99-92 at Limerick Sports Eagles.

Killarney Cougars are home today in Round 2 of the Masters Over 40s competition.

They take on Dublin West at 2.