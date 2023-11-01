Mid Kerry Ready For Final

It's county final weekend on Radio Kerry.
Garvey's SuperValu Senior Football County Championship 2023 Final
Mid Kerry Board and East Kerry meet in Austin Stack Park on Sunday at 3:30
Mid Kerry manager Peter O’Sullivan spoke with Radio Kerrys Tim Moynihan…
Throw in at Austin Stack Park is 3.30 this Sunday…
2023 Junior Football Club Championship Final
Sun, 05 Nov, Venue: Austin Stack Park, Tarbert V Reenard 13:00, Ref: John Michael Fitzgerald
2023 Kerry Petroleum Novice Football Championship Final
Sat, 04 Nov, Venue: TBC, (Final), Duagh V Lispole 14:00, Ref: Gerry Kelliher
The North Kerry Under 16 Hurling Championship semi-final between Crotta and Tralee Parnell's had to be abandoned last evening at Caherslee due to floodlight failure with 20 minutes remaining.