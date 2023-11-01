Advertisement
Mid Kerry Ready For Final

Nov 1, 2023 13:31 By brendan
Mid Kerry Ready For Final
Mid Kerry v Dingle in the Garvey's County Senior Football Semi-Final in Austin Stack Park Tralee - Photo: David Corkey
It's county final weekend on Radio Kerry.

Garvey's SuperValu Senior Football County Championship 2023 Final

Mid Kerry Board and East Kerry meet in Austin Stack Park on Sunday at 3:30

Mid Kerry manager Peter O’Sullivan spoke with Radio Kerrys Tim Moynihan…

Live coverage of Mid Kerry Versus East Kerry with thanks to Boyles of Killorglin.
For all your home needs this Christmas, call in-store or shop online at boylesofkillorglin.ie
Throw in at Austin Stack Park is 3.30 this Sunday…

2023 Junior Football Club Championship Final
Sun, 05 Nov, Venue: Austin Stack Park, Tarbert V Reenard 13:00, Ref: John Michael Fitzgerald

2023 Kerry Petroleum Novice Football Championship Final
Sat, 04 Nov, Venue: TBC, (Final), Duagh V Lispole 14:00, Ref: Gerry Kelliher

The North Kerry Under 16 Hurling Championship semi-final between Crotta and Tralee Parnell's had to be abandoned last evening at Caherslee due to floodlight failure with 20 minutes remaining.

