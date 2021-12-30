Mervyn King is through to the quarter-finals at the World Darts Championship.

The world number 21 came from 3-1 down to beat Raymond Smith 4-3.

King says the support of the crowd at the Alexandra Palace helped.

At the time of writing Alan Soutar and Callan Rydz are level at one set apiece in the match currently on stage in London.

Chris Dobey's meeting with Luke Humphries completes the afternoon session.

This evening, former champions collide as Gary Anderson plays Rob Cross.