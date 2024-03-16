Mercy Mounthawk beaten in final

Mercy Mounthawk have lost to defending champions Omagh CBS in the Hogan Cup final, 3-14 to 0-11.

After Omagh went in fron 3 unanswered scores from Paddy Lane meant the Kerry side led by 3 points to 1 after 9 minutes. 5 minutes later Omagh cut the deficit in half, and shortly afterwards drew level. Again Mounthawk pulled in front, with points by Odhran Ferris and Niall Collins. Back to back points had OMagh on terms again by the 24th minute; 5 points apiece. A black card reduced Omagh to 14 three minutes from half-time. That did not stop them scoring 2 of the next 3 points to hold a 7 to 6 advantage at the short whistle.

Omagh doubled their lead upon the resumption; Mounthawk failing to taking advantage meanwhile of the extra man. Omagh then moved 3 clear at 9 points to 6. They doubled that lead courtesy of a 40th minute goal by Paudi Dillon. Mounthawk pulled a point back but a second Omagh goal arrived in the 45th minute; scored by Ruari McCullagh; to make it 2-9 to 0-7. It was 2-10 to 0-9 with ten minutes to go. Omagh added a third goal in the 56th minute, a second of the day for McCullagh.