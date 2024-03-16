Advertisement
Sport

Mercy Mounthawk beaten in final

Mar 16, 2024 16:48 By radiokerrysport
Mercy Mounthawk beaten in final
Share this article

Mercy Mounthawk have lost to defending champions Omagh CBS in the Hogan Cup final, 3-14 to 0-11.

After Omagh went in fron 3 unanswered scores from Paddy Lane meant the Kerry side led by 3 points to 1 after 9 minutes. 5 minutes later Omagh cut the deficit in half, and shortly afterwards drew level. Again Mounthawk pulled in front, with points by Odhran Ferris and Niall Collins. Back to back points had OMagh on terms again by the 24th minute; 5 points apiece. A black card reduced Omagh to 14 three minutes from half-time. That did not stop them scoring 2 of the next 3 points to hold a 7 to 6 advantage at the short whistle.

Omagh doubled their lead upon the resumption; Mounthawk failing to taking advantage meanwhile of the extra man. Omagh then moved 3 clear at 9 points to 6. They doubled that lead courtesy of a 40th minute goal by Paudi Dillon. Mounthawk pulled a point back but a second Omagh goal arrived in the 45th minute; scored by Ruari McCullagh; to make it 2-9 to 0-7. It was 2-10 to 0-9 with ten minutes to go. Omagh added a third goal in the 56th minute, a second of the day for McCullagh.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

CRONIN AND GALVIN HOLD OVERNIGHT LEAD IN WEST CORK RALLY
Advertisement
Community Games review
Celtic go top
Sport

Celtic go top

Mar 16, 2024 17:50
Advertisement

Recommended

CRONIN AND GALVIN HOLD OVERNIGHT LEAD IN WEST CORK RALLY
Tralee road reopens following car fire
Number of parades planned in Kerry tomorrow
Man appears in court in relation to alleged Tralee attack
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus