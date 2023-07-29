Advertisement
Sport

Men’s National Strokeplay qualifiers review

Jul 29, 2023 15:33 By radiokerrysport
Men’s National Strokeplay qualifiers review Men’s National Strokeplay qualifiers review
Share this article

Castleisland was the venue today for the Men’s National Strokeplay qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Templemore in Tipperary hosted the U16’s National Matchplay.

Jason O'Connor reports

Advertisement

Report 2

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Sport

Kerry 17s defeated

Jul 29, 2023 16:06
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus