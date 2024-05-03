Advertisement
Sport

McKibbin safely through to weekend at China Open

May 3, 2024 12:59 By radiokerrysport
Tom McKibbin is safely through to the weekend at the China Open on the DP World Tour.

The Ulsterman is five-under-par overall after a second round of 69.

Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg leads the way on 16-under-par.

