McKibbin safely through to weekend at China Open

Tom McKibbin is safely through to the weekend at the China Open on the DP World Tour.
The Ulsterman is five-under-par overall after a second round of 69.
Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg leads the way on 16-under-par.
