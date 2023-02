Jack McGrath has retired from rugby.

The 33 year old was released from Ulster last year and battled a hip problem.

The prop spent most of his career at Leinster, winning the Champions Cup in 2018.

He also made 59 appearances for Ireland and was part of the Six Nations winning squads of 2014 and 2015.

In addition to that, McGrath played three times for the British and Irish Lions.