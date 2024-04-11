Masters Gets Underway Today

Difficult conditions are expected on day one of the Masters at Augusta National.

Players look set to be greeted by strong winds and rain for the opening major of the year.

Rory McIlroy’s latest tilt at winning the Masters’ green jacket begins just before 4pm, Irish time.

He’s grouped with world number-1 Scottie Scheffler, and world number-5 Xander Schauffele for the first round at Augusta.

Shane Lowry will tee off just before 5.30 - he plays alongside J-T Poston and Akshay Bhatia (pr. Ba-tee-ah)

Jon Rahm begins the defence of his title at 3.30, and is grouped with Matt Fitzpatrick and 2023 US Amateur champion Nick Dunlap.

McIlroy meanwhile says he hasn't changed his approach this week for the Masters.