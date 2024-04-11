Advertisement
Sport

Masters Gets Underway Today

Apr 11, 2024 11:06 By radiokerrysport
Masters Gets Underway Today
Share this article

Difficult conditions are expected on day one of the Masters at Augusta National.

Players look set to be greeted by strong winds and rain for the opening major of the year.

Rory McIlroy’s latest tilt at winning the Masters’ green jacket begins just before 4pm, Irish time.

Advertisement

He’s grouped with world number-1 Scottie Scheffler, and world number-5 Xander Schauffele for the first round at Augusta.

Shane Lowry will tee off just before 5.30 - he plays alongside J-T Poston and Akshay Bhatia (pr. Ba-tee-ah)

Jon Rahm begins the defence of his title at 3.30, and is grouped with Matt Fitzpatrick and 2023 US Amateur champion Nick Dunlap.

Advertisement

McIlroy meanwhile says he hasn't changed his approach this week for the Masters.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Europa League and Conference League's Qtr Finals Tonight
Advertisement
Barcelona and Athletico Win In Champions League Qtr Finals
Thursday Local Soccer Results and Fixtures
Advertisement

Recommended

Europa League and Conference League's Qtr Finals Tonight
Barcelona and Athletico Win In Champions League Qtr Finals
Thursday Local Soccer Results and Fixtures
Thursday GAA Results and Fixtures
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus