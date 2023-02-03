Martinelli pens new 4-and-a-half-year contract with Arsenal

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new four-and-a-half year contract with the club.

The Brazilian has scored seven times this season to help Mikel Arteta's Premier League leaders continue their quest for a first title since 2004.

Record signing Enzo Fernandez could make his Chelsea debut tonight.

Graham Potter's side welcome West London rivals Fulham to Stamford Bridge for a Premier League encounter.

Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Raheem Sterling and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are available for the home side.

Kick-off is at 8.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been named the Premier League's Player of the Month for January.

The England international scored three goals, including the winner against fierce rivals Manchester City.

It's the second time Rashford has won the award this season.