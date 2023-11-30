Manchester United have it all to do in the Champions League

Manchester United have an uphill struggle to qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Twice they let a 2 goal lead slip against Galatasaray, eventually being held to a 3-3 draw in Group A in Turkey.

United goalkeeper Andre Onana made mistakes for Galatasaray, but manager Erik Ten Hag isn't blaming his number one.



Arsenal sealed top spot in their Champions League group in style, as they hammered French side Lens 6-nil.

Each goal had a different scorer, including captain Martin Odegaard - who says it was a statement victory.



Liverpool continue their Europa League campaign this evening.

Jurgen Klopp's side are top of Group E ahead of their clash with Austrian side LASK at Anfield.

Kick off is at 8pm, while Rangers face Aris Limassol in Group C at the same time.

Brighton are in Greece to play AEK Athens in Group B, while Backa Topola provide the opposition to West Ham in Group A.

Both of those games get underway at 5.45.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery admits winning a Europa Conference League group gives teams a big advantage when the competition reaches the knock-out stages.

Finishing top gives side's a straight passage through to the last-16, while the runners-up face a play-off with a team dropping out of the Europa League.

Emery's side host Legia Warsaw with the two clubs level on nine points.

