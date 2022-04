Manchester United have closed the gap to the top 4 this afternoon.

They beat Norwich 3-2 in the Premier League with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a hattrick.

Arsenal were beaten by Southampton by a goal to nil with Jan Bednarek grabbing all 3 points for the Saints.

Elsewhere Brentford beat Watford 2-1

Earlier, Tottenham slipped up in their race to reach the Champions League next season.

Antonio Conte's side were beaten late on by Brighton 1-0.