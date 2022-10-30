Advertisement
Sport

Man United win at Everton in Women’s Super League

Oct 30, 2022 16:10 By radiokerrysport
Man United win at Everton in Women’s Super League Man United win at Everton in Women’s Super League
Share this article

Manchester United have beaten Everton 3-nil to make it five straight wins at the start of the Women's Super League season.

Champions Chelsea are level on points with the leaders after getting past Aston Villa 3-1.

Arsenal can return to the top with victory over West Ham this evening.

Advertisement

Tottenham hammered Brighton 8-nil as they climbed to fifth - one place behind Manchester City - who were 2-1 winners over Liverpool.

Reading have picked up their first points of the campaign with a 2-1 triumph over Leicester - who remain bottom - and pointless.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus