Man United win at Everton in Women’s Super League

Manchester United have beaten Everton 3-nil to make it five straight wins at the start of the Women's Super League season.

Champions Chelsea are level on points with the leaders after getting past Aston Villa 3-1.

Arsenal can return to the top with victory over West Ham this evening.

Tottenham hammered Brighton 8-nil as they climbed to fifth - one place behind Manchester City - who were 2-1 winners over Liverpool.

Reading have picked up their first points of the campaign with a 2-1 triumph over Leicester - who remain bottom - and pointless.