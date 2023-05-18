Man City Through To Champions League Final

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says it's natural to think about winning the treble with the way his side are playing.

City are into the Champions League final after they beat Real Madrid 4-nil on the night at the Etihad Stadium and 5-1 over both legs in their semi final.

Inter Milan will be the opponents for the prize of the European Cup in Istanbul on June 10th, a trophy City have yet to win.

The Sky Blues may also wrap up the Premier League this weekend and they face Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

United are the only English club to have achieved such a treble, back in 1999.

Guardiola knows his team have huge momentum.