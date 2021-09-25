Make or break for Ireland while United Championship starts

It’s make or break for Ireland as they attempt to qualify for the Women’s World Cup today.

Adam Griggs’ side are unchanged for the game with Scotland in Parma.

All four sides in the group have one win apiece ahead of their final matches.

First up, Italy take on Spain, and that’s followed at 5 by Ireland’s meeting with the Scots.

Ireland need a win, and may possibly require a bonus-point based on the Italy-Spain result.

There was a mixed start for the Irish provinces on the opening night of the United Rugby Championship.

Ulster ran in four tries in a 35-points to 29 victory at home to Glasgow.

And despite a pair of Kieran Marmion tries, Connacht fell to a 33-21 defeat away to Cardiff.

Simon Zebo plays his first game for Munster since 2018, starting on the wing for the United Rugby Championship game with the Sharks at Thomond Park.

There’s a 7.35 start in Limerick.

While there’s a rare outing for Andrew Porter at loosehead as Leinster welcome the Bulls to the Aviva where kick-off is at 5.15.