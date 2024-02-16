Advertisement
Sport

Maguire moves into contention at Saudi Ladies International

Feb 16, 2024 12:58 By radiokerrysport
Maguire moves into contention at Saudi Ladies International
Share this article

Leona Maguire followed yesterday's 76 with an eight under par round of 64 on day two of the Saudi Ladies International.

That leaves the Cavan native on four under par - five shots off leader Patty Tavatanakit.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry player in Ireland squad
Advertisement
Kerry team named for Mayo clash
Community Games weekend preview
Advertisement

Recommended

Minister of State in Killarney discussing proposed multi-million euro redevelopment of Fitzgerald Stadium
Supporters attending Kerry versus Mayo game advised to park responsibly
Kerry County Council identified highest number of cases of illegal slurry spreading in country
Recruits sought for entrepreneur programme being run in Tralee
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus