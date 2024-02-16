Maguire moves into contention at Saudi Ladies International

Leona Maguire followed yesterday's 76 with an eight under par round of 64 on day two of the Saudi Ladies International.
That leaves the Cavan native on four under par - five shots off leader Patty Tavatanakit.
