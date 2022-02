Two time Olympian Ciara Mageean will not participate in the rest of the 2022 indoor athletics season.

The County Down track star has been forced to withdraw due to a calf injury.

She picked up the tear in her 3,000m win in Manchester last month.

Her team have decided to turn their attention to the outdoor campaign.

The 29 year old suffered a similar injury when competing in the 1,500m in last year's Tokyo Olympics.