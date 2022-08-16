Mageean into final of 1500 metres

Rhaisdat Adeleke will race in tomorrow's final of the women's 400 metre final at the European Athletics Championships.

The Irish sprinter revealed after the semi-final in Munich that she eased up before the finish line as she clocked a time of 51.08 seconds.

Ciara Mageean qualified for the final of the 1500 metres with a heat time of 4 minutes 3.03 seconds to finish in second place.

Advertisement

That was a season's best for the 2016 bronze medalist who will race in the final on Friday night.

Sarah Healy missed out on a place in Friday's final after finishing 11th in the first semi final while Chris O'Donnell was fifth in the semi final of the men's 400-metres.

Brendan Boyce claimed a 10th place finish in the men's 35-km walk in a time of 2 hours 38 minutes.

Advertisement

Later this evening - Dundalk native Israel Olatunde runs in the semi finals of the 100 metres at 19-minutes-past eight.

=

At the velodrome - Orla Walsh will race in the women's Kerin First Round heat in around 10 minutes time

Advertisement

The Irish women's team compete in the Madison Final at 3:50.