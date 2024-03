Shane Lowry has fallen three shots off the pace ahead of the resumption of the weather-delayed final round at the Cognizant Classic on the PGA Tour.

The Offaly man is 12-under overall through five holes, with Austin Eckroat out in front on 15-under.

Rory McIlroy ended the week on 10-under after a final round of 68 last night.

Play is due to resume this afternoon.