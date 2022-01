Shane Lowry is two off the lead at the halfway stage of the Abu Dhabi Championship.

His second round 72 kept the Offaly golfer on 5-under par.

Scott Jamieson carded a 74 today, but still remains the man to catch on 7-under.

Padraig Harrington is level par, while a birdie at the last ensured Rory McIlroy just made the cut on 3-over.