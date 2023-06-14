Lowry And Rahm Have Their Say On A Week Full Of Drama

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is going to be absent from his duties with an undisclosed medical condition.

Chief operating officer Ron Price and executive vice president Tyler Dennis will assume the day to day operations of the Tour.

Monahan announced last week that the PGA Tour had done a deal with the DP World Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund to unify the professional game.

The drama around golf will be on the back burner for the rest of the week as the US Open starts in Los Angeles tomorrow.

Shane Lowry is none the wiser as to what's going on.

Jon Rahm says golfers who stayed loyal to the PGA Tour feel a sense of "betrayal" from the management following last week's shock announcement of a merger.

Rahm feels it's obvious the organisations are trying to prevent any leaks.