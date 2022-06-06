Advertisement
Lowry a doubt for Ireland's summer tour of New Zealand

Jun 6, 2022 16:06 By radiokerrysport
Michael Lowry has emerged as a doubt for Ireland's summer tour of New Zealand.

The Ulster full-back has had surgery on a facial injury and will miss this weekend's semi-final against the Stormers.

Meanwhile, Leinster will wait until later in the week before making a decision on the fitness of Johnny Sexton.

James Lowe and Tadhg Furlong will also be assessed in advance of their last four clash with the Bulls.

United Rugby Championship side Glasgow have sacked head coach Danny Wilson.

It follows Saturday's 76-14 quarter-final defeat away to Leinster.

Scottish Rugby thanked Wilson for his contribution over the past four years, firstly with the men’s national team and subsequently with the Warriors.

