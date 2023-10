There’s a Kerry derby tonight in the Men’s Super League.

Flexachem KCYMS have home advantage against Garvey’s Tralee Warriors.

Tip off is at 6.

The National League sees Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney away to SETU Waterford Vikings at 7.

At 7.30 in the MissQuote.ie Women’s National League Utility Trust St Pauls Killarney meet Marble City Hawks.