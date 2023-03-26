Advertisement
Sport

Local basketball final reports

Mar 26, 2023 16:03 By radiokerrysport
Local basketball final reports
Murt Murphy reports on the U16 Girls Div 2 Plate and Ladies Div 2 Plate finals

Ladies Div 2 Plate
St Joseph’s beat St Brendan’s 52-32

U16 Girls Div 2 Plate
Gneeveguilla 30 Cahersiveen 47

