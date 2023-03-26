Local basketball final reports

Murt Murphy reports on the U16 Girls Div 2 Plate and Ladies Div 2 Plate finals
Ladies Div 2 Plate
St Joseph’s beat St Brendan’s 52-32
Advertisement
U16 Girls Div 2 Plate
Gneeveguilla 30 Cahersiveen 47
Murt Murphy reports on the U16 Girls Div 2 Plate and Ladies Div 2 Plate finals
Ladies Div 2 Plate
St Joseph’s beat St Brendan’s 52-32
U16 Girls Div 2 Plate
Gneeveguilla 30 Cahersiveen 47
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus