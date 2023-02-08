Lloris set to miss 6-8 Weeks

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is set to miss six to eight weeks after he sustained a knee injury in last Sunday's win over Manchester City.
Fraser Forster is set to deputise.
