Lloris set to miss 6-8 Weeks

Feb 8, 2023 12:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Lloris set to miss 6-8 Weeks
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is set to miss six to eight weeks after he sustained a knee injury in last Sunday's win over Manchester City.

Fraser Forster is set to deputise.

