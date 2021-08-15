Advertisement
Lixnaw Face Kilmoyley In County Hurling Championship Group 2

Aug 15, 2021 12:08 By radiokerrysport
Lixnaw and defending champions Kilmoyley meet this afternoon in the last of the group matches in this year's Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Hurling Championship.

The Group 2 fixture throws-in at Austin Stack Park Tralee at 4pm.

Both sides are guaranteed places in the quarter-finals, the draw for which will take place after the game.

Kilmoyley versus Lixnaw will be live on Radio Kerry Sunday Sport with thanks to Foleys Gala Express, The Cross Lixnaw and Ardfert Furniture.

We'll also broadcast the quarter-final draw.

