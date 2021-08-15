Lixnaw Face Kilmoyley In County Hurling Championship Group 2

Lixnaw and defending champions Kilmoyley meet this afternoon in the last of the group matches in this year's Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Hurling Championship.

The Group 2 fixture throws-in at Austin Stack Park Tralee at 4pm.

Both sides are guaranteed places in the quarter-finals, the draw for which will take place after the game.

Kilmoyley versus Lixnaw will be live on Radio Kerry Sunday Sport.

We'll also broadcast the quarter-final draw.