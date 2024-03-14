Liverpool In European Action Tonight

Liverpool should confirm their place in the Europa League quarter-finals tonight.

They hold a 5-1 first leg lead over Sparta Prague, with the second leg at Anfield.

Also kicking off at 8, Brighton resume 4-nil down at home to Roma.

There’s a 5.45 start at Ibrox, where Rangers and Benfica resume level at 2-2.

At the same time, West Ham must overturn a 1-nil first leg deficit at home to Freiburg.

In the Conference League last-16 it’s all to play for at Villa Park where Aston Villa face Ajax after a goalless first leg in Amsterdam.