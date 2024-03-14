Advertisement
Sport

Liverpool In European Action Tonight

Mar 14, 2024 11:13 By radiokerrysport
Liverpool In European Action Tonight
Share this article

Liverpool should confirm their place in the Europa League quarter-finals tonight.

They hold a 5-1 first leg lead over Sparta Prague, with the second leg at Anfield.

Also kicking off at 8, Brighton resume 4-nil down at home to Roma.

Advertisement

There’s a 5.45 start at Ibrox, where Rangers and Benfica resume level at 2-2.

At the same time, West Ham must overturn a 1-nil first leg deficit at home to Freiburg.

In the Conference League last-16 it’s all to play for at Villa Park where Aston Villa face Ajax after a goalless first leg in Amsterdam.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

O Shea Names His 1st Squad
Advertisement
Irish Squad To Play Scotland To Be Named Later
O Shea To Name Irish Squad Today
Advertisement

Recommended

O Shea Names His 1st Squad
Woman stabbed in Tralee
Irish Squad To Play Scotland To Be Named Later
Surface water and flooding on many Kerry roads
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus