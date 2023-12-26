Advertisement
Liverpool Aim To Regain Top Spot With Win At Burnley

Dec 26, 2023 17:13 By radiokerrynews
Liverpool can go back to the top of the Premier League should they win at Burnley from 5:30pm.

Manchester United host Aston Villa tonight in their first game since Sir Jim Ratcliffe agreed to a 25-percent purchase of the club.

He has called for "time and patience" from fans as they head into the new year.

The INEOS chairman will take over football operations once the deal is officially signed off.

In a letter to supporters, the billionaire says he and his team are "in it for the long term."

Kick off at Old Trafford is at 8pm.

