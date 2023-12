Liverpool closed the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to two points last night.

Goals in either half from Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szobozslai secured a 2-nil win away to Sheffield United.

However, Joel Matip has likely played his last game for Liverpool this season, with manager Jurgen Klopp confirming the defender has suffered a ruptured ACL.

Jurgen Klopp says he knows his side can still play better football